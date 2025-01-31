Maha Kumbh Stampede Sparks Investigation Amid Row Over Sanatan Opposition

Left Menu

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad President, Mahant Ravindra Puri, alleged a conspiracy against the recent Maha Kumbh following a tragic stampede. A judicial commission has been set up to investigate the incident, amid claims of misinformation targeting the spiritual event. The tragedy resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:53 IST
President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following a deadly stampede at the ongoing Maha Kumbh, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, has suggested foul play involving critics of Sanatan Dharma. Speaking to ANI, Puri accused various leaders and leftist platforms of spreading misinformation to tarnish the event's reputation.

Puri emphasized the need for an investigation into these allegations and those opposing Sanatan. This comes as a three-member judicial commission begins its probe into the stampede. The commission, led by Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar, promises a swift investigation, highlighting the importance of understanding the incident that has marred this major spiritual gathering.

The stampede, which occurred during the sacred Mauni Amavasya ritual, has claimed 30 lives and injured 60 individuals. The commission has already begun its inquiry, with plans to visit Prayagraj for an on-ground assessment. The urgency of the investigation points to the high stakes involved in unraveling the cause behind this tragic occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

