Market Rollercoaster: Stocks Rise Amid Tariff Tension
Global markets ended a volatile week on an optimistic note as positive earnings reports from Apple and others lifted stocks despite the looming threat of tariffs from the U.S. In technology, U.S. stocks showed mixed results, while European indices benefitted from favorable currency conditions.
Global stocks experienced a slight uptick as Apple's earnings report bolstered market sentiment amid a turbulent trading week. Investors were buoyed by positive signals despite looming threats from potential U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico, set to affect nearly $1.6 trillion in annual trade.
The S&P 500 rose by 0.6% in early trading, while Nasdaq, although slightly lower for the week, saw a 1.2% rise. The recovery in sentiment was significantly helped by earnings reports from major players like Meta and Tesla, as well as Apple's optimistic sales growth forecast.
European markets also reflected positive trends, with the Stoxx 600 increasing by 0.27%. In currency trading, there was a cautious approach as investors anticipated fluctuations in Canadian and Mexican currencies. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index edged up, supported by consumer spending that briefly impacted treasury yields.
(With inputs from agencies.)
