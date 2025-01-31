Left Menu

Diplomatic Reconnection Amidst Tensions: Venezuela and U.S. Officials to Meet

Venezuela confirmed that President Maduro will meet with U.S. envoy Richard Grenell. Despite rocky relations, both nations seek resolutions on issues such as Chevron's operations, American detainees, and upcoming immigration policies by the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:34 IST
Diplomatic Reconnection Amidst Tensions: Venezuela and U.S. Officials to Meet
President Nicolas Maduro
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Venezuela's communications ministry has announced that President Nicolas Maduro will engage in talks with the U.S. envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell. This meeting comes amidst a backdrop of tense interactions between the two countries.

The relationship between the United States and Venezuela has been marred by broken diplomatic ties, economic sanctions, and mutual accusations of criminal activities and coup-plotting. However, the two countries undoubtedly share vested interests in several key bilateral matters.

Key issues on the table include the authorization for Chevron, a major U.S. oil company, to operate in Venezuela, the imprisonment of American citizens detained in the South American nation, and addressing the impact of the Trump administration's forthcoming immigration policies, which are expected to significantly increase deportation figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025