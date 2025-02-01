Market Jitters: U.S. Stocks React to New Tariff Measures

U.S. stocks took a hit on Friday, with indices dipping following the White House's confirmation that President Trump will immediately enforce tariffs of 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% on Chinese goods. Investors, who have been bracing for tariff implementation, saw stocks turn lower after the announcement.

Initial reports suggested a delay in the tariffs' effect, but a White House spokesperson labeled these reports as false, warning of immediate enforcement. Market expert Rick Meckler expressed surprise at the moderate market reaction, given the potential industry-specific impacts and possible retaliatory moves.

Earnings reports swayed individual stocks; meanwhile, economic data bolstered expectations of a steady Federal Reserve interest rate policy, supported by stable inflation and consumer spending data. Stocks like Apple and Chevron displayed volatility amid a shifting economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)