Historic Union Budget 2025-26: A Game-Changer for the Middle Class
The Union Budget 2025-26 is hailed as historic by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, emphasizing its empowerment of the middle class. Key highlights include a zero-tax slab up to Rs 12 lakh, benefiting taxpayers, boosting savings, consumption, and growth. Emphasis is on the MSME sector and agriculture.
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein praised the Union Budget 2025-26, calling it a 'historic' milestone for empowering the middle class.
The budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, introduced a zero-tax slab for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, which Mein described as a game-changer for economic growth and savings. This move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of financial prosperity.
The budget also focuses on the MSME sector and agriculture, which is crucial for Arunachal Pradesh given its industrial landscape. The changes promise significant benefits for middle-class taxpayers and marginalized communities, impacting household finances and the broader economy positively.
