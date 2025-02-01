Tamil Nadu Congress Criticizes Budget for Favoring Bihar, Ignoring Farmers

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai criticized the Union Budget, branding it as 'brazenly partial' and 'anti-farmer'.

Selvaperunthagai lamented the absence of loan waivers for farmers and substantial concessions for MSMEs, which are key employment providers after the agriculture sector. He alleged the Budget disproportionately benefits Bihar, undermining federalism by not treating all states equally.

Addressing tax exemption concerns, he noted that raising the limit to Rs 12 lakh benefits only a small fraction of taxpayers, urging explanations on provisions for the broader population. He condemned the BJP-led government for catering to the affluent while ignoring the less privileged.

