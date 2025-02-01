Left Menu

Union Ministers Defend Budget Against Opposition Criticism

Union Ministers Ramdas Athawle and Giriraj Singh defended the 2025-26 Union budget, countering opposition critiques. Athawle dismissed their views as 'useless,' praising its provisions for states like Bihar and Maharashtra. Singh highlighted its inclusivity, focusing on women, youth, farmers, and poor people, questioning opposition's negative stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:17 IST
Union Ministers Defend Budget Against Opposition Criticism
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawle on Saturday delivered a scathing critique of the opposition's negative assessment of the Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He dismissed their perspective as "useless," emphasizing that the budget was designed to support all sections of society and stimulate economic growth.

Athawle highlighted benefits for states like Bihar and Maharashtra, noting, "Bihar has been given new provisions as it is a vast state. Maharashtra, too, has received substantial allocations for various departments. Moreover, the income tax relief is a commendable step."

Additionally, Union Minister Giriraj Singh praised the budget, underscoring its focus on women, poor people, youth, and farmers. He labeled it as an inclusive financial plan for society, questioning the opposition's criticism and suggesting that their negative response stemmed from a flawed mentality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025