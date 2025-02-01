Union Ministers Defend Budget Against Opposition Criticism

Union Minister Ramdas Athawle on Saturday delivered a scathing critique of the opposition's negative assessment of the Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He dismissed their perspective as "useless," emphasizing that the budget was designed to support all sections of society and stimulate economic growth.

Athawle highlighted benefits for states like Bihar and Maharashtra, noting, "Bihar has been given new provisions as it is a vast state. Maharashtra, too, has received substantial allocations for various departments. Moreover, the income tax relief is a commendable step."

Additionally, Union Minister Giriraj Singh praised the budget, underscoring its focus on women, poor people, youth, and farmers. He labeled it as an inclusive financial plan for society, questioning the opposition's criticism and suggesting that their negative response stemmed from a flawed mentality.

(With inputs from agencies.)