India's Mining Reform: Towards a Sustainable and Competitive Future

In a bid to overhaul the landscape of mineral exploration and processing, India's government announced several transformative reforms aimed at modernizing the mining sector. A key highlight is the introduction of a state mining index, designed to foster innovation and best practices within state mining departments, according to Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Reinforcing this momentum, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed plans in her Budget speech for a comprehensive tailings policy, which dovetails with the National Critical Mineral Mission. This policy will focus on the recovery of critical minerals from mining by-products, further highlighting the government's commitment to enhance sustainability in the sector.

In a move set to enhance the competitiveness of the critical mineral recycling industry, import duties on non-ferrous metal scraps, such as cobalt powder and lithium-ion battery components, will be abolished. This measure is expected to lower production costs, drive new investments in advanced recycling technologies, and position India as a leader in the global minerals market.

(With inputs from agencies.)