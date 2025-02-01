Clamp Down on Cross-Border Crime: BSF Tripura's Strides in Securing Borders

The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier, in independent and joint operations since January 26, captured 14 Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts for their roles in illegal cross-border activities along the India-Bangladesh border. The operations also resulted in the seizure of narcotics, sugar, cattle, and other contraband valued at Rs 2.5 crore.

Demonstrating a dedication to bilateral cooperation, the BSF has maintained strong ties with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Approximately 80 coordinated patrols have been executed, alongside several high-level border coordination meetings, designed to bolster security measures and intelligence sharing. In efforts to engage local communities, BSF battalions have conducted over 40 village coordination meetings in border areas to address residents' concerns and enhance their awareness about border security protocols, fostering trust and cooperation with the local populace.

Furthermore, in an effort to combat drug trafficking, BSF troops, in collaboration with sister agencies, embarked on an extensive drive to destroy illegal cannabis crops. This operation successfully led to the destruction of over 1 lakh mature cannabis plants spread over approximately 60 acres. This aligns with the BSF's broader objective of promoting a 'Drug-Free Society'.

(With inputs from agencies.)