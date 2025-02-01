Left Menu

Clamp Down on Cross-Border Crime: BSF Tripura's Strides in Securing Borders

The BSF Tripura Frontier has apprehended 14 Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts for illegal activities and seized contraband worth Rs 2.5 crore. Collaborative measures with Border Guard Bangladesh and community engagement efforts have enhanced border security and facilitated operations against drug trafficking, promoting a drug-free society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:22 IST
Clamp Down on Cross-Border Crime: BSF Tripura's Strides in Securing Borders
BSF with seized material (Photo/BSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier, in independent and joint operations since January 26, captured 14 Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts for their roles in illegal cross-border activities along the India-Bangladesh border. The operations also resulted in the seizure of narcotics, sugar, cattle, and other contraband valued at Rs 2.5 crore.

Demonstrating a dedication to bilateral cooperation, the BSF has maintained strong ties with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Approximately 80 coordinated patrols have been executed, alongside several high-level border coordination meetings, designed to bolster security measures and intelligence sharing. In efforts to engage local communities, BSF battalions have conducted over 40 village coordination meetings in border areas to address residents' concerns and enhance their awareness about border security protocols, fostering trust and cooperation with the local populace.

Furthermore, in an effort to combat drug trafficking, BSF troops, in collaboration with sister agencies, embarked on an extensive drive to destroy illegal cannabis crops. This operation successfully led to the destruction of over 1 lakh mature cannabis plants spread over approximately 60 acres. This aligns with the BSF's broader objective of promoting a 'Drug-Free Society'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025