BJD Criticises Union Budget Amid Mixed Reactions
BJD's Sasmit Patra criticized the Union Budget for neglecting Odisha, accusing the government of betrayal. TMC's Ghosh called it anti-poor, while Union Minister Naidu praised its focus on connectivity and Viksit Bharat 2047, emphasizing the success of the UDAN initiative in enhancing regional travel.
- Country:
- India
The Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has drawn mixed reactions. BJD MP Sasmit Patra voiced strong criticism, arguing that the budget offered nothing specific for Odisha and accusing the state's double-engine government of betraying its people.
Patra remarked that Odisha's current predicament stems from allocating its 20 Lok Sabha seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party, furthering his claim of neglect.
Meanwhile, TMC's Kunal Ghosh condemned the budget as anti-people and directionless, failing to provide hope for various societal segments. In contrast, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu praised the budget's focus on connectivity and tourism, highlighting the successes of the UDAN initiative underlining Viksit Bharat 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Demanded: TMC Pushes for Death Penalty in Rape-Murder Case
Justice Served: TMC MP Welcomes Conviction and Calls for Harsh Punishment
TMC Leaders Demand Death Penalty in Controversial RG Kar Case Verdict
Shocking Case of Betrayal: Man Arrested for Heinous Crimes
Political Crossroads: John Barla's Possible Shift to TMC