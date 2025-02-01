BJD Criticises Union Budget Amid Mixed Reactions

The Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has drawn mixed reactions. BJD MP Sasmit Patra voiced strong criticism, arguing that the budget offered nothing specific for Odisha and accusing the state's double-engine government of betraying its people.

Patra remarked that Odisha's current predicament stems from allocating its 20 Lok Sabha seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party, furthering his claim of neglect.

Meanwhile, TMC's Kunal Ghosh condemned the budget as anti-people and directionless, failing to provide hope for various societal segments. In contrast, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu praised the budget's focus on connectivity and tourism, highlighting the successes of the UDAN initiative underlining Viksit Bharat 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)