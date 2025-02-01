Left Menu

BJD Criticises Union Budget Amid Mixed Reactions

BJD's Sasmit Patra criticized the Union Budget for neglecting Odisha, accusing the government of betrayal. TMC's Ghosh called it anti-poor, while Union Minister Naidu praised its focus on connectivity and Viksit Bharat 2047, emphasizing the success of the UDAN initiative in enhancing regional travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 23:23 IST
BJD MP Sasmit Patra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has drawn mixed reactions. BJD MP Sasmit Patra voiced strong criticism, arguing that the budget offered nothing specific for Odisha and accusing the state's double-engine government of betraying its people.

Patra remarked that Odisha's current predicament stems from allocating its 20 Lok Sabha seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party, furthering his claim of neglect.

Meanwhile, TMC's Kunal Ghosh condemned the budget as anti-people and directionless, failing to provide hope for various societal segments. In contrast, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu praised the budget's focus on connectivity and tourism, highlighting the successes of the UDAN initiative underlining Viksit Bharat 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

