SDRF Heroes Save Youth Amid Maha Kumbh Spectacle

SDRF personnel at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj successfully rescued a youth from drowning in the Yamuna River. The Uttar Pradesh government has ensured safety for millions attending the event, which attracts devotees worldwide. The Maha Kumbh 2025, a massive spiritual gathering, continues until late February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:20 IST
SDRF rescues youth from drowning in Yamuna at Prayagraj. (Photo/@SDRF_UP). Image Credit: ANI
In a life-saving operation during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rescued a youth from drowning in the Yamuna River near the Sangam. The incident occurred late Sunday night, showcasing the vigilance and readiness of the SDRF team on duty.

According to an official statement from SDRF, the team noticed the youth struggling in the river and immediately took necessary action, rescuing him safely, administering first aid, and transporting him to a nearby hospital. This rescue underscores the comprehensive safety measures implemented by the Uttar Pradesh government for the Maha Kumbh 2025.

The festival, which started on January 13 and continues until February 26, has drawn more than 36.1 million devotees to the sacred confluence of the rivers. The vibrant atmosphere is augmented by spiritual practices of over a million Kalpwasis and celebrations of festivals like Basant Panchami. The event is poised to achieve record-breaking attendance numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

