Trade Turmoil: Tariff Sparks Market Frenzy

In a wave of market fluctuations, investors scrambled to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on key trading partners. The tariffs, which include a 25% levy on Mexican imports and a 10% levy on Chinese goods, have sparked fears of a trade war.

The uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariff policies has triggered a selloff in stocks, cryptocurrencies, and commodities, impacting markets worldwide. While long-term U.S. Treasuries and the dollar remained stable, equity markets in Europe and Asia suffered significant losses.

Industry analysts and economists express concern about the potential impacts on global economic growth and inflation, with many urging caution as the situation continues to unfold. The longer-term implications for markets and U.S. international trade relations remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)