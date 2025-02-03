Tragedy Strikes: Ayan Khan, Son of Congress Leader, Passes Away

Ayan Khan, the son of Congress leader Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Khan, was found dead at his Gardanibagh residence in Patna in an apparent suicide, leaving political circles in shock. BJP representative Shahnawaz Hussain expressed heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident.

Hussain revealed that Shakeel Ahmad Khan was in Ahmedabad at the time of the incident and is now returning to Patna. 'It's extremely unfortunate,' Hussain remarked, noting that Ayan was a dedicated and well-mannered student, focused on his exams, and that everything seemed normal in the household prior to the tragedy.

Congress leader Kaukab Quadri, in a conversation with ANI, couldn't fathom the reason behind Ayan's sudden decision, stating, 'Nothing can be sadder than this. We can't imagine that a young boy who grew up before us took such a step.' Last seen attending a function, Ayan's death continues to confound those who knew him.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan has been a significant figure in Bihar politics since his election as the MLA from Kadwa in 2015. Apart from serving in the 16th Bihar Legislative Assembly, he also holds the position of National Secretary in the Indian National Congress, marking a prominent career in public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)