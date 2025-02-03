Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Ayan Khan, Son of Congress Leader, Passes Away

Ayan Khan, son of Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan, allegedly died by suicide in Patna. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain and Congress leader Kaukab Quadri expressed their shock at his untimely death. Ayan was a dedicated student and his passing has left many in disbelief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:56 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Ayan Khan, Son of Congress Leader, Passes Away
Visual from Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan's home (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ayan Khan, the son of Congress leader Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Khan, was found dead at his Gardanibagh residence in Patna in an apparent suicide, leaving political circles in shock. BJP representative Shahnawaz Hussain expressed heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident.

Hussain revealed that Shakeel Ahmad Khan was in Ahmedabad at the time of the incident and is now returning to Patna. 'It's extremely unfortunate,' Hussain remarked, noting that Ayan was a dedicated and well-mannered student, focused on his exams, and that everything seemed normal in the household prior to the tragedy.

Congress leader Kaukab Quadri, in a conversation with ANI, couldn't fathom the reason behind Ayan's sudden decision, stating, 'Nothing can be sadder than this. We can't imagine that a young boy who grew up before us took such a step.' Last seen attending a function, Ayan's death continues to confound those who knew him.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan has been a significant figure in Bihar politics since his election as the MLA from Kadwa in 2015. Apart from serving in the 16th Bihar Legislative Assembly, he also holds the position of National Secretary in the Indian National Congress, marking a prominent career in public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025