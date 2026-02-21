Tragedy in Nand Nagri: Heroic Father's Last Stand
In northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri, a 35-year-old father, Mohammed Umar Din, was killed while rescuing his teenage son from an assault. The police arrested Sunil, who confessed to the crime and is a repeat offender with a history of violent crime. The investigation continues.
A man has been apprehended for allegedly murdering a 35-year-old father who intervened to save his son from an attack in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri. The 34-year-old suspect, Sunil, was detained on Friday, possessing a firearm and three live bullets, police sources confirmed.
The tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday evening when Mohammed Umar Din was fatally shot. He had rushed to assist his 15-year-old son, who was reportedly being assaulted while returning from tuition. A confrontation escalated, resulting in Umar Din being shot in the chest. He succumbed to his injuries upon reaching Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, as stated by law enforcement officials.
Police investigations revealed that the accused, Sunil, has a criminal record with eight previous cases, including murder and assault. The authorities continue their probe, having gathered vital evidence that led to Sunil's arrest. During questioning, Sunil reportedly admitted to the attack, officials added.
