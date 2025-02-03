Left Menu

Pakistan's Inflation Shows a Slowdown

Pakistan experienced a slowdown in its consumer inflation rate, which dipped to 2.4% year-on-year in January, as reported by the statistics bureau. Meanwhile, consumer prices saw a modest increase of 0.2% from December to January, indicating a more stable economic environment.

Updated: 03-02-2025 13:36 IST
  • Pakistan

In January, Pakistan witnessed a significant moderation in its consumer inflation rate, which softened to 2.4% compared to the previous year. This data was reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Monday, offering a glimmer of hope for the country's economy.

The bureau further noted that while there was an overall year-on-year decline, consumer prices saw a slight increase of 0.2% from December to January. This indicates a slowing momentum in price hikes compared to previous months.

Experts suggest that this decline in inflation rate might signal a period of stabilization for Pakistan's economy, potentially easing pressures on consumers and businesses alike. However, they advise remaining cautious amidst fluctuating global economic conditions.

