Pakistan's Inflation Shows a Slowdown

In January, Pakistan witnessed a significant moderation in its consumer inflation rate, which softened to 2.4% compared to the previous year. This data was reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Monday, offering a glimmer of hope for the country's economy.

The bureau further noted that while there was an overall year-on-year decline, consumer prices saw a slight increase of 0.2% from December to January. This indicates a slowing momentum in price hikes compared to previous months.

Experts suggest that this decline in inflation rate might signal a period of stabilization for Pakistan's economy, potentially easing pressures on consumers and businesses alike. However, they advise remaining cautious amidst fluctuating global economic conditions.

