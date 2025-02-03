Left Menu

Balanced Fiscal Strategy: FY26 Budget Boosts Growth Without Fueling Inflation

Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlights the FY26 Budget's non-inflationary stimulus, promoting growth while balancing fiscal consolidation. With increased income tax rebates and fiscal targets set, the Budget aims to enhance savings, investment, and demand without provoking inflation, thus ensuring macroeconomic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:16 IST
Balanced Fiscal Strategy: FY26 Budget Boosts Growth Without Fueling Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced on Monday that the FY26 Budget provides a substantial non-inflationary boost to the economy, designed to foster incremental growth.

Pandey emphasized that the Budget aims to strike a balance between growth and inflation, maintaining exchange rate and macroeconomic stability while focusing on fiscal consolidation. At a Ficci post-budget session, he noted the non-inflationary stimulus will enhance savings, investment, and growth.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget also raises the income tax rebate limit to Rs 12 lakh, increasing disposable income for taxpayers, and setting a fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP for FY26. Pandey stressed the importance of balancing fiscal policies to prevent reverse inflationary effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harmonizing Urban and Rural Definitions for Better International Comparisons

When Cheap Money Isn’t Enough: How Financial Frictions Shape Investment

How Temperature Volatility Disrupts Investments, Labor, and Financial Stability

Understanding the Investment Channel of Monetary Policy in Uncertain Times

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025