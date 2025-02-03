Left Menu

Ukraine Drone Strikes Ignite Fires in Russian Energy Facilities

Ukraine launched dozens of drones targeting energy facilities in southern Russia, causing fires at major oil and gas plants. Russian defenses destroyed many drones, but debris led to fires and temporary flight disruptions. This marks a continued escalation in the Ukraine-Russia conflict over energy and military targets.

Representative Image Image Credit:

Ukraine launched a barrage of drone attacks against energy sites in southern Russia on Monday, officials from both countries confirmed. The strikes ignited fires at key oil and gas processing facilities, disrupting air travel from the Volga region to the Caucasus Mountains.

The Russian defence ministry reported intercepting and destroying 70 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions, including Volgograd, Rostov, and Astrakhan. However, falling debris sparked fires at an oil refinery, as noted by Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov.

Russia labels these attacks as acts of terrorism and escalations in the ongoing war, implicating Western support in these operations. Ukrainian authorities assert their right to target Russian infrastructure used in the war effort. The attacks have stoked tensions, with significant damage reported at Lukoil's Volgograd refinery and a gas processing plant in Astrakhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

