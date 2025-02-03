Left Menu

Paytm Ventures into Brazil: Acquires Stake in Seven Technology

Paytm Cloud Technologies, a subsidiary of fintech firm Paytm, has acquired a 25% stake in Brazilian technology firm Seven Technology LLC. This strategic investment aims to explore business opportunities in Latin America and gain insight into the Brazilian market, particularly in the digital finance sector.

Updated: 03-02-2025 17:25 IST
In a move to expand its presence in Latin America, Paytm Cloud Technologies, a subsidiary of the fintech giant Paytm, has acquired a 25% stake in Brazilian tech firm Seven Technology LLC. This investment, valued at USD 1 million, is part of Paytm's broader strategy to explore international business opportunities.

According to a recent regulatory filing, the acquisition will allow Paytm Cloud Technologies to delve into the digital finance sector in Brazil, particularly through Seven Technology's subsidiary, Dinie. Dinie specializes in providing embedded finance solutions for digital and e-commerce platforms, catering to MSMEs across Brazil.

The investment is expected to enhance Paytm's understanding of the merchant business landscape in Brazil. The acquisition process is anticipated to conclude within 45 days, marking a significant step for Paytm in the Latin American market.

