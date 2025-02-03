Redefining GDP: Africa's Push for Natural Wealth Inclusion

African countries are advocating for the recalculation of GDP to include natural wealth, hoping to alter economic measures significantly. The initiative, spearheaded by the African Development Bank, seeks global recognition of Africa's abundant natural resources as an economic strength.

The campaign comes amid high financing costs and debt concerns, with African leaders arguing that natural assets like forests and ecosystems should contribute to GDP figures. Critics, however, caution that this may not automatically improve financial stability or debt capacity, posing challenges in its practical application.

As climate change vulnerabilities and high borrowing costs loom, Africa's leaders continue to promote their cause at international forums, emphasizing the continent's fiscal needs. Advocates argue for a paradigm shift in how Africa's economy is perceived globally, though significant challenges remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)