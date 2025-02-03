Left Menu

Market Mayhem: Wall Street Tumbles Amid Global Trade Tensions

Wall Street's leading indexes saw a notable drop on Monday, triggered by global trade war fears. Following President Trump's tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all experienced significant declines at the opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a significant slump at the market's open on Monday as investors reacted to mounting fears of an escalating global trade war. These concerns were fueled by President Donald Trump's decision to impose steep tariffs on key trade partners, including Mexico, Canada, and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average started the day with a drop of 276.5 points, totaling a 0.62% decline to settle at 44,268.15. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 saw a decrease of 70.9 points, or 1.17%, opening at 5,969.65. The Nasdaq Composite was not spared, dropping 412.1 points, which amounts to a 2.10% decline, opening at 19,215.375.

This downturn reflects investors' apprehension about the potential impact of prolonged trade conflicts on the global economy, as market volatility continues to be a key concern among stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

