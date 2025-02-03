Rs 51.57 Crore Boost for Palitana's Infrastructure Revamp

Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, has sanctioned a significant Rs 51.57 crore for the renovation of 800-meter roads and the addition of new bridges to improve access to Palitana, a renowned Jain pilgrimage destination, as confirmed by an official release.

This decision is part of a larger plan where the Chief Minister has already allocated Rs 2,269 crore for multiple projects aimed at upgrading road networks connecting 44 tourist hotspots across the state.

So far, Rs 92.07 crore has been dedicated to enhancing 25.70 kilometers of roads linking Palitana, showcasing an ambitious vision to ensure safer and more accessible transportation for visitors and locals alike, while also reducing congestion and promoting regional development.

