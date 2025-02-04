Safe Passage: Chrysalis Returns to the Red Sea

The Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker Chrysalis successfully navigated the tumultuous waters of the Red Sea this week. This marks one of the first voyages since Yemen's Houthi militia announced they would cease attacks on ships not linked to Israel, providing a sigh of relief to the shipping industry.

The Iran-backed Houthis had previously executed over 100 attacks on ships since November 2023. Despite agreeing to limit their assaults to Israel-linked vessels after the Gaza ceasefire in January, global shipping operations remained on edge, rerouting vessels around Africa to avert possible threats.

Highlighted by the Suez Canal Authority, the Chrysalis' transit sends a reassuring message about the region's move towards stability. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi previously indicated that disruptions cost Egypt significant revenue, amounting to $7 billion in 2024.

