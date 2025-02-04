Left Menu

Investors Urge EU to Preserve Sustainability Rules

Investors managing 6.6 trillion euros oppose EU plans to ease green finance laws. They warn that altering sustainability regulations could deter investments needed for the European Green Deal. While some argue for simplification, others fear it might reduce crucial sustainability data access, hindering investment in competitive clean technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 04:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, investors controlling assets worth 6.6 trillion euros have called on the European Union to maintain its current sustainability laws amid efforts to simplify regulatory frameworks.

This comes as the European Commission prepares to announce proposals to ease reporting requirements perceived as unnecessarily complex by some businesses. Groups such as the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change warn that major modifications could deter critical investments aimed at advancing the European Green Deal.

Brussels' plans to streamline sustainability policies have garnered mixed reactions, with stakeholders like Leo Donnachie stressing the importance of existing regulations for informed investment decisions despite contrasting opinions about bureaucratic burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

