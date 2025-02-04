Mystery Injection Allegation Triggers Mumbai Police Probe
Mumbai Police are investigating a case where a minor girl was allegedly injected with an unknown substance by an unidentified man at her school. Despite reviewing CCTV footage, no suspicious activity was detected. The girl's health remains stable, with no adverse effects reported.
Mumbai Police have initiated a detailed investigation after a minor's parents filed a complaint about an unknown man allegedly administering an injection to their daughter within her school. According to officials, the incident occurred on January 31, prompting a case registration based on the report.
Police officials have organized five teams to thoroughly probe the issue. After examining the school's CCTV footage, authorities stated that no suspicious person was observed entering or leaving the facility.
The complaint suggests the victim was injected with an unidentified substance, though no allegations of molestation or physical abuse accompany the report. Police have confirmed the girl's condition is stable, with no detrimental effects from the purported injection noted.
The investigation remains ongoing as more information is awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
