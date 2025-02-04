Left Menu

CBI Takes Over Jodhpur Murder Case: A Gruesome Mystery Unfolds

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken charge of the murder case of 50-year-old beautician Anita Chaudhary in Jodhpur. Her body was found dismembered and buried. Key suspects named in the FIR include Gulamudin Farooqui, who was arrested in Mumbai after his wife confessed his involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:54 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially taken control of the investigation into the murder of Anita Chaudhary, a 50-year-old beautician whose grisly death has shocked the community in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Her dismembered body was discovered buried in a pit, prompting widespread calls for a thorough probe.

According to documents accessed by ANI, the Rajasthan government requested the case transfer to the CBI for more detailed scrutiny. On October 31, 2024, the original FIR, registered under various sections of the law at Sardarpura Police Station, was reclassified as a regular case by the CBI.

The FIR lists Gulamudin Farooqui, Taiyab Ansari, and Sunita as those accused, with the chargesheet revealing Anita's disappearance in late October and the subsequent discovery of her body on October 30. Farooqui's wife, Abida, disclosed her husband's role in the murder during police interrogation, leading to his arrest in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

