Bomb Hoax Shakes Two Indore Schools, Evacuations Prompted

Two schools in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, received bomb threat emails, prompting a swift evacuation. Police, alongside bomb squads, found no evidence of explosives. FIRs were filed, and investigations are ongoing. Principal Winston Gomez swiftly alerted authorities following usual email checks. Exams were postponed, and students sent home as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:56 IST
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unsettling episode, two private schools in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, faced bomb threat emails that triggered immediate action from local police and bomb squads. The targeted institutions, New Digamber Public School (NDPS) and Indore Public School (IPS), were thoroughly investigated, leading to the evacuation of students and staff.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Vinod Kumar Meena, confirmed the receipt of the threatening email that arrived around 10 am. As a precaution, officers, in collaboration with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), swiftly combed through the school grounds, finding no suspicious items.

The alarms were raised following reports from Winston Gomez, Principal of NDPS, who discovered the ominous email during his regular 9:30 am email check. In response, authorities evacuated the school and postponed CBSE practical exams. With the safety of students as a priority, lessons were halted, and parents were notified promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

