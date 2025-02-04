Bomb Hoax Shakes Two Indore Schools, Evacuations Prompted

In an unsettling episode, two private schools in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, faced bomb threat emails that triggered immediate action from local police and bomb squads. The targeted institutions, New Digamber Public School (NDPS) and Indore Public School (IPS), were thoroughly investigated, leading to the evacuation of students and staff.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Vinod Kumar Meena, confirmed the receipt of the threatening email that arrived around 10 am. As a precaution, officers, in collaboration with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), swiftly combed through the school grounds, finding no suspicious items.

The alarms were raised following reports from Winston Gomez, Principal of NDPS, who discovered the ominous email during his regular 9:30 am email check. In response, authorities evacuated the school and postponed CBSE practical exams. With the safety of students as a priority, lessons were halted, and parents were notified promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)