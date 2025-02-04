O P. Ravindhranath Launches 'Karam Korpom': A Vision for Tamil Nadu's Future

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, February 4, 2025 – O P. Ravindhranath marked his birthday by unveiling 'OPR Karam Korpom', an ambitious program designed to uplift Tamil Nadu communities.

This initiative features four key projects: the 'Uyir Saaral' focusing on critical blood donations, the 'Talent Forum' for connecting job seekers with potential employers, 'Sustainable Tamil Nadu' promoting eco-friendly practices, and 'NextGen Sports' nurturing young athletic talent.

Ravindhranath emphasized collective action and community engagement as the pathway to overcoming Tamil Nadu's challenges. He called for citizens' participation, believing that united efforts can drive meaningful change.

(With inputs from agencies.)