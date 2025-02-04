Left Menu

O P. Ravindhranath Launches 'Karam Korpom': A Vision for Tamil Nadu's Future

O P. Ravindhranath unveiled 'OPR Karam Korpom', a comprehensive initiative targeting health, employment, sustainability, and sports in Tamil Nadu. The program aims to address critical issues like blood donation shortages, facilitate job opportunities through the 'Talent Forum', and promote environmental consciousness and sports development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:51 IST
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, February 4, 2025 – O P. Ravindhranath marked his birthday by unveiling 'OPR Karam Korpom', an ambitious program designed to uplift Tamil Nadu communities.

This initiative features four key projects: the 'Uyir Saaral' focusing on critical blood donations, the 'Talent Forum' for connecting job seekers with potential employers, 'Sustainable Tamil Nadu' promoting eco-friendly practices, and 'NextGen Sports' nurturing young athletic talent.

Ravindhranath emphasized collective action and community engagement as the pathway to overcoming Tamil Nadu's challenges. He called for citizens' participation, believing that united efforts can drive meaningful change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

