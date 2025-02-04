AI4India and CPRG Set to Shape AI Dialogue at Paris Summit

Two prominent non-government organizations, AI4India and the Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG), are poised to make a significant impact at the AI Action Summit Paris 2025. As the only non-governmental entities from India on this prestigious platform, their participation underscores a vital engagement in shaping global AI discourse. The summit, noteworthy for being co-chaired by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will also see collaboration with the Centre for Indo-European Cooperation to host an event titled 'Data for Development: Building AI in the Global South.'

This pivotal event will gather global industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers to tackle critical data-related challenges impeding AI development in the Global South. The dialogue aims to inspire actionable strategies for building an inclusive, trustworthy, and transformative AI ecosystem. Among the key discussion themes are 'Data Sovereignty in the Global South,' exploring legal, ethical, and strategic frameworks for data control, and 'Reimagining Economies,' which delves into AI's potential to transform economic landscapes and spur innovation.

Additionally, the event will address the impact of AI on labor markets with 'Shaping Workforces,' focusing on job displacement and reskilling for non-skilled and semi-skilled workers. Emphasizing the need for balanced innovation and regulation, Shashi Shekhar, Co-Founder of AI4India, highlighted the summit's role in forming regulatory frameworks that couple innovation with accountability. Alok Agrawal, Co-Founder of AI4India, elaborated on the 'Datadaan' initiative, aiming to democratize data access as a public good for diverse stakeholders. Dr. Ramanand, Director of CPRG, reiterated the commitment to fostering policies empowering the Global South, in alignment with Prime Minister Modi's ambitious AI vision.

