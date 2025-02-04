Left Menu

AI4India and CPRG Set to Shape AI Dialogue at Paris Summit

AI4India and CPRG will co-host a significant event at the AI Action Summit Paris 2025, co-chaired by PM Narendra Modi. Titled 'Data for Development: Building AI in the Global South,' the event will address data challenges, economic growth, and workforce implications, focusing on balanced innovation and regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:54 IST
AI4India and CPRG Set to Shape AI Dialogue at Paris Summit
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two prominent non-government organizations, AI4India and the Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG), are poised to make a significant impact at the AI Action Summit Paris 2025. As the only non-governmental entities from India on this prestigious platform, their participation underscores a vital engagement in shaping global AI discourse. The summit, noteworthy for being co-chaired by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will also see collaboration with the Centre for Indo-European Cooperation to host an event titled 'Data for Development: Building AI in the Global South.'

This pivotal event will gather global industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers to tackle critical data-related challenges impeding AI development in the Global South. The dialogue aims to inspire actionable strategies for building an inclusive, trustworthy, and transformative AI ecosystem. Among the key discussion themes are 'Data Sovereignty in the Global South,' exploring legal, ethical, and strategic frameworks for data control, and 'Reimagining Economies,' which delves into AI's potential to transform economic landscapes and spur innovation.

Additionally, the event will address the impact of AI on labor markets with 'Shaping Workforces,' focusing on job displacement and reskilling for non-skilled and semi-skilled workers. Emphasizing the need for balanced innovation and regulation, Shashi Shekhar, Co-Founder of AI4India, highlighted the summit's role in forming regulatory frameworks that couple innovation with accountability. Alok Agrawal, Co-Founder of AI4India, elaborated on the 'Datadaan' initiative, aiming to democratize data access as a public good for diverse stakeholders. Dr. Ramanand, Director of CPRG, reiterated the commitment to fostering policies empowering the Global South, in alignment with Prime Minister Modi's ambitious AI vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025