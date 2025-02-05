Currency Chaos: The Dollar's Play in the Sino-U.S. Trade Saga

Wednesday saw the yuan lose ground amid escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions, impacting Chinese markets as they reopened after the Lunar New Year break. Conversely, the yen surged on increased expectations of further Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate hikes within the year.

The dollar appreciated over 0.5% against the yuan, reaching 7.2863 in onshore trading, though gains were tempered by the People's Bank of China setting a stronger-than-anticipated midpoint rate. This move was scrutinized by investors for implications on how Beijing might mitigate the effects of U.S.-imposed tariffs.

As China’s swift retaliation with tariffs on U.S. imports unfolded, President Trump expressed no urgency in conversing with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Analysts suggest China may tolerate further currency weakening to counteract tariff impacts, potentially escalating the trade conflict.

