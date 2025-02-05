Left Menu

Delhi Votes: Battle Intensifies Between BJP and AAP Amid Accusations

As Delhi heads to the polls, BJP and AAP engage in a war of words with accusations and promises marking the day. While BJP criticizes AAP for mismanagement, AAP defends its track record, calling the elections a 'Dharm yuddha.' Early voter turnout shows a mixed response across districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:28 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As Delhi voters turned out to the polls on Wednesday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari cast his vote at a Yamuna Vihar polling booth. He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of corruption, stating that the party has harmed the city and that BJP would bring necessary change. 'They looted Delhi,' Tiwari told press.

In a similar vein, BJP candidate Dushyant Gautam expressed dissatisfaction with the current government, suggesting Delhi's citizens desire change. 'The heart of the country is on a ventilator under this government,' he claimed, appealing for more voter turnout in favor of BJP.

Despite sluggish early voter activity, the Election Commission of India reported 19.95% turnout by 11 am. Notably, North East Delhi saw the highest participation at 24.87%, while Central district lagged with the lowest numbers. This crucial election day also sees bypolls in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh under tight security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

