Delhi Votes: Battle Intensifies Between BJP and AAP Amid Accusations

As Delhi voters turned out to the polls on Wednesday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari cast his vote at a Yamuna Vihar polling booth. He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of corruption, stating that the party has harmed the city and that BJP would bring necessary change. 'They looted Delhi,' Tiwari told press.

In a similar vein, BJP candidate Dushyant Gautam expressed dissatisfaction with the current government, suggesting Delhi's citizens desire change. 'The heart of the country is on a ventilator under this government,' he claimed, appealing for more voter turnout in favor of BJP.

Despite sluggish early voter activity, the Election Commission of India reported 19.95% turnout by 11 am. Notably, North East Delhi saw the highest participation at 24.87%, while Central district lagged with the lowest numbers. This crucial election day also sees bypolls in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh under tight security.

(With inputs from agencies.)