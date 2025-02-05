Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Staff Rotation
A Russian diplomat accused Ukraine of lying after Kyiv claimed the U.N. nuclear watchdog postponed staff rotation at the Zaporizhzhia plant due to Moscow's security stance. Mikhail Ulyanov, cited by RIA, alleged Ukraine was imposing new IAEA rotation rules. Russia seized the plant in early 2022.
Tensions escalated on Wednesday as a senior Russian diplomat accused Ukraine of deception following Kyiv's statement that the United Nations nuclear watchdog halted a planned rotation of its personnel at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
According to the state news agency RIA, Mikhail Ulyanov, a Vienna-based diplomat, claimed that Ukraine was attempting to establish new regulations concerning the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) staff rotation process.
Russia took control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility, the largest in Europe, shortly after the outbreak of war in 2022. Since September of that year, IAEA staff have been continuously stationed there.
