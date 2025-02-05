Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Staff Rotation

Tensions escalated on Wednesday as a senior Russian diplomat accused Ukraine of deception following Kyiv's statement that the United Nations nuclear watchdog halted a planned rotation of its personnel at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

According to the state news agency RIA, Mikhail Ulyanov, a Vienna-based diplomat, claimed that Ukraine was attempting to establish new regulations concerning the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) staff rotation process.

Russia took control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility, the largest in Europe, shortly after the outbreak of war in 2022. Since September of that year, IAEA staff have been continuously stationed there.

(With inputs from agencies.)