Citi Appoints K Balasubramanian as India's New Leader Amidst Strategic Expansion
Citi has announced K Balasubramanian as the new head for India, pending approval. He will report to Asia South's head, Amol Gupte. His appointment follows Ashu Khullar's move to co-head Global Asset Managers. Under Khullar, Citi achieved notable growth in investment banking.
Global banking powerhouse Citi has announced a strategic leadership appointment, naming K Balasubramanian as the new head for its operations in India.
The assignment is subject to regulatory endorsement from the Reserve Bank of India, with Balasubramanian set to report directly to Asia South leader, Amol Gupte.
This leadership change follows Ashu Khullar's shift to co-head the Global Asset Managers unit, during which time he bolstered Citi's investment banking achievements.
