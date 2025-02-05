Left Menu

AAP's Optimism: Defying Exit Poll Predictions in Delhi

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj expressed confidence in AAP's victory despite exit polls predicting a BJP win in the Delhi assembly elections. Historically, AAP has exceeded exit poll projections, with leaders stressing their vote share surpasses predictions. Results will be announced on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:43 IST
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Urban Development Minister, Saurabh Bhardwaj, has confidently remarked that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will retain power in the capital, challenging the exit polls that forecast a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Historically, AAP's actual performance has surpassed exit poll predictions.

Bhardwaj recalled previous elections where exit polls inaccurately predicted AAP's defeat, yet the party emerged with a robust number of seats. He attributed these discrepancies to the fear of speaking out among the public, suggesting that BJP stifles common voices.

With several exit polls indicating a BJP win ranging from 39 to 60 seats out of 70, Bhardwaj maintained that the actual vote share for AAP consistently exceeds exit poll estimates. The final outcome will be confirmed on February 8, while AAP leaders remain optimistic about Arvind Kejriwal's continued leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

