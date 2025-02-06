Battle Brewing Over 'Fake Coffee' in Brazil's Market

Amid soaring coffee prices, Brazil's coffee industry is sounding the alarm over an influx of so-called 'fake coffee' products infiltrating the local market. The Brazilian Coffee Roasters Association (ABIC) has flagged these products which largely lack real coffee beans and are potentially misleading consumers.

With a staggering 50% rise in coffee prices over three months, driven by global supply constraints, companies are introducing these alternatives to cater to budget-conscious buyers. ABIC has taken its concerns to Brazilian health and agricultural authorities, questioning the legal standing of these 'coffee-like' products.

As specific products like 'Oficial do Brasil' mimic traditional coffee packaging, there's growing debate around consumer transparency. Despite claims of compliance by the producers, regulatory bodies have yet to provide official commentary, as the price of these alternatives significantly undercuts authentic ground coffee.

