Aftershock of Uncertainty: Turkey's Lingering Quake Crisis

Two years after Turkey's most devastating earthquake, the slow pace of reconstruction efforts continues to impact lives. The 7.8-magnitude quake, which struck on February 6, 2023, resulted in over 55,000 deaths and left many towns in ruins, including homes and landmarks.

The Turkish government committed to building 650,000 homes, promising quick delivery to the survivors. However, two years on, many residents remain displaced as only a fraction of the promised housing has been delivered. The delay in providing permanent homes has disrupted community stability and livelihoods.

Critics, including the main opposition party, argue that the reconstruction is far behind schedule, with only a small percentage of homes completed in some of the hardest-hit areas. The slow recovery poses risks of long-term depopulation and continues to challenge local and international aid efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)