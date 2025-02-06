Left Menu

Slovakia's SPP Boosts Russian Gas Imports via TurkStream

Slovakia's SPP started importing Russian gas through TurkStream on February 1, with expectations to double deliveries in April. Despite the end of transit through Ukraine, Slovakia and Hungary want to resume imports. SPP remains under contract with Gazprom until 2034.

Updated: 06-02-2025 15:14 IST
Slovakia's major gas supplier, SPP, has begun importing Russian natural gas through the TurkStream pipeline as of February 1, according to company Chairman Vojtech Ferencz. Local media reported Ferencz's statement on Thursday, indicating that gas imports are set to double by April.

The Slovak gas company has extended its agreement with the Russian energy giant, Gazprom, maintaining the contract in place until 2034, despite geopolitical tensions. Ferencz emphasized that there is no immediate plan to terminate the contract.

After Ukraine ceased Soviet-era pipeline gas transits from Russia on January 1 due to a lapse in the transit agreement, both Slovakia and Hungary have been eager to restart the gas flow. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico previously stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Slovakia of alternative delivery routes for the contracted gas supplies.

