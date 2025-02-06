Slovakia's SPP Boosts Russian Gas Imports via TurkStream

Slovakia's major gas supplier, SPP, has begun importing Russian natural gas through the TurkStream pipeline as of February 1, according to company Chairman Vojtech Ferencz. Local media reported Ferencz's statement on Thursday, indicating that gas imports are set to double by April.

The Slovak gas company has extended its agreement with the Russian energy giant, Gazprom, maintaining the contract in place until 2034, despite geopolitical tensions. Ferencz emphasized that there is no immediate plan to terminate the contract.

After Ukraine ceased Soviet-era pipeline gas transits from Russia on January 1 due to a lapse in the transit agreement, both Slovakia and Hungary have been eager to restart the gas flow. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico previously stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Slovakia of alternative delivery routes for the contracted gas supplies.

