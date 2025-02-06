Left Menu

Indonesia Halts Trump-Affiliated Lido Project Over Environmental Concerns

Indonesia's environment ministry has ordered PT MNC Land to stop the development of a Lido tourism project linked to Donald Trump due to water management and environmental issues. The issues have affected Lido Lake, and the ministry has demanded a new environmental assessment to proceed with the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:35 IST
Indonesia has issued a halt order for PT MNC Land's development of a Lido tourism project associated with former U.S. President Donald Trump, citing environmental concerns, the environment ministry announced on Thursday.

Located approximately 60 kilometers south of Jakarta, the 3,000-hectare integrated resort features a Trump golf course and aims to include a luxury hotel and residential homes. The project has been under scrutiny after rainwater mismanagement led to decreased Lido Lake depth, violating the original environmental assessment.

The ministry expects MNC Land to submit a revised environmental review to resume development. The Lido project, led by MNC Group's Hary Tanoesoedibjo, received special economic zone status in 2023, gaining tax breaks and leniency, but now faces further regulatory challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

