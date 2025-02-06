Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Rallies to Bring Back Local Man's Body from Jamaica

Tamil Nadu government is working to bring back the body of Vignesh Nagarajan, who was allegedly killed in Jamaica. The government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is coordinating with the Indian Embassy and will cover the expenses for repatriation. Efforts include post-mortem processes and compensation arrangements.

Tamil Nadu Rallies to Bring Back Local Man's Body from Jamaica
The Tamil Nadu government has taken decisive action to repatriate the body of Vignesh Nagarajan, a Tirunelveli resident reportedly shot dead by robbers in Jamaica last December. The announcement came on Thursday, following appeals from his family to bring him home.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has instructed the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board to contact the Indian Embassy in Jamaica. The Board is working tirelessly to ensure that Vignesh's remains are returned to Tamil Nadu efficiently. He hailed from Meenakshipuram in Tirunelveli.

Authorities have already completed the post-mortem as of December 30, 2024, and are coordinating with his employer to arrange compensation. The state government confirmed that it will cover all expenses related to the repatriation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

