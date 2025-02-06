Daring NDRF Rescue Amidst Record-Breaking Maha Kumbh Gathering

In a dramatic turn of events during the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully rescued a 22-year-old male from drowning in the Ganga river. The young devotee, while engaging in the sacred ritual at Gadha Madhav Ghat, was swept away by a strong current.

The NDRF, stationed at strategic points along the river, demonstrated exemplary courage and alertness. They swiftly responded, diving into the treacherous waters to save the endangered individual, thus averting a potential tragedy amidst the bustling large-scale gathering.

Spanning the Paush Purnima to Mahashivratri period, Mahakumbh 2025 has drawn a global congregation to Prayagraj. Over 389.7 million have taken the ceremonial dip. Despite early apprehensions, visitors like Manjeet Kaur from Rajasthan commend the exceptional arrangements.

