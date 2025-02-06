Daring NDRF Rescue Amidst Record-Breaking Maha Kumbh Gathering
The NDRF saved a 22-year-old from drowning in the Ganga at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh. Swift action by rescue personnel ensured the youth's safety. The mega event draws millions to the Ganga, boasting remarkable arrangements lauded by global devotees. Maha Kumbh 2025 continues until February 26.
In a dramatic turn of events during the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully rescued a 22-year-old male from drowning in the Ganga river. The young devotee, while engaging in the sacred ritual at Gadha Madhav Ghat, was swept away by a strong current.
The NDRF, stationed at strategic points along the river, demonstrated exemplary courage and alertness. They swiftly responded, diving into the treacherous waters to save the endangered individual, thus averting a potential tragedy amidst the bustling large-scale gathering.
Spanning the Paush Purnima to Mahashivratri period, Mahakumbh 2025 has drawn a global congregation to Prayagraj. Over 389.7 million have taken the ceremonial dip. Despite early apprehensions, visitors like Manjeet Kaur from Rajasthan commend the exceptional arrangements.
