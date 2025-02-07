Market Flux: A Rollercoaster Ride Amid Earnings and Tariff Tensions

U.S. stocks closed a volatile session on Thursday with mixed results as investors parsed through a slew of earnings reports. While concerns over expanding tariff conflicts diminished, gold's streak of record highs came to an end. Amazon's shares took a hit in after-hours trading as scrutiny over its post-market earnings intensified, with eyes on the upcoming January employment report from the Labor Department.

Throughout the day, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw modest gains, whereas the Dow slightly dipped. The yields on benchmark Treasury bonds seemed poised to break a three-day downward trend. "The market's behavior today is largely attributable to the diverse earnings reports issued both last night and this morning," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel. Honeywell also announced its split into three companies, projecting a less favorable outlook for 2025.

Political uncertainties kept bubbling beneath the surface, but the fear of U.S.-led tariffs escalating into a global trade war has somewhat eased. "We are witnessing a resilient economy in a landscape marked by geopolitical concerns and potential chaos down the line," remarked Oliver Pursche of Wealthspire Advisors. European shares hit historic highs, driven by buoyant earnings and prospects for a Ukraine peace plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)