Aid Halt: Washington's Disruption of Global Food Assistance

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) has been ordered to halt work on numerous U.S.-funded grants due to a directive from Washington. This move comes shortly after Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a waiver for emergency food aid.

The grants, administered by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), are vital for providing food assistance to impoverished countries such as Yemen and Haiti. Despite Rubio's exemption waiver for emergency aid, USAID sent an order to stop work on several projects, raising concerns about the future of these essential programs.

Humanitarian organizations warn that the funding interruption could severely impact global efforts to combat famine. The Trump administration's approach aims to review foreign aid contributions under its 'America First' policy, with potential long-term implications for international aid systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)