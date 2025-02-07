Left Menu

HAL to Steal the Spotlight at Aero India 2025 with Indigenous Innovations

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will feature its indigenous technologies, including the Light Utility Helicopter and CATS Warrior, at Aero India 2025, scheduled from February 10 at Airforce Station Yelahanka. The event will highlight HAL's focus on innovation, collaboration, and leadership in the aerospace sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:25 IST
HAL to Steal the Spotlight at Aero India 2025 with Indigenous Innovations
Aero India 2025 to be held from February 10 to 14 (File Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is poised to take center stage at the upcoming Aero India 2025, showcasing a range of its homegrown products and technology innovations at the India Pavilion. The major aerospace and defense event, set to start on February 10 at Airforce Station Yelahanka, will have HAL's Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and CATS Warrior as its prominent highlights. The state-owned company's participation underscores its commitment to the theme 'Innovate. Collaborate. Lead' for this year's event.

At the heart of HAL's display will be the LUH, a cutting-edge helicopter designed to meet the challenging requirements of modern aviation. Alongside it will be the CATS Warrior, an advanced unmanned combat air vehicle, highlighting HAL's strides in unmanned aerial technology. The showcase aligns with HAL's ongoing efforts to innovate and lead in the aerospace field through strategic collaborations. Aero India 2025 promises to draw significant attention from defense ministers, dignitaries, and industry leaders globally, offering a platform for HAL to forge potential international partnerships.

Organized by the Ministry of Defence with contributions from HAL, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the Department of Space, Aero India has grown into one of Asia's premier air shows since its inception in 1996. Renowned for its dazzling aerobatic performances and cutting-edge technology exhibitions, this biennial event will feature over 800 exhibits from more than 15 countries, focusing on the latest advancements in both military and civil aviation sectors. Visitors will witness demonstrations of some of the most advanced fighter jets, helicopters, and drones globally, providing insights into future trends in global aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025