Delhi AAP Alleges BJP MLA Poaching: LG Orders ACB Probe

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor has initiated an Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation into AAP's claim of BJP's attempt to bribe its MLAs ahead of assembly poll results. The BJP calls the allegations baseless, suggesting intent to tarnish its image. The probe aims to clarify these serious accusations amidst political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:16 IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena and former CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation following allegations from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal. These allegations claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought to bribe AAP's MLAs, days before the Delhi Assembly election results scheduled for February 8.

The announcement came after the BJP filed a complaint asserting that Kejriwal's accusations are unfounded and intended to damage the BJP's reputation, stirring unrest post-election. On Friday, BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal prompted LG Saxena to direct the ACB to register an FIR and to propel an in-depth investigation into these allegations, which include claims of a Rs 15 crore bribe offered to AAP MLAs.

BJP's letter underscores the absence of evidence supporting AAP's claims, which Kejriwal and AAP MP Sanjay Singh reportedly failed to substantiate with concrete proof of calls or contacts made. The BJP accused Kejriwal of instigating panic by spreading unfounded allegations. This political conflict adds tension as votes await counting on February 8, with exit polls presenting mixed predictions for BJP and AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

