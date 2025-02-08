BJP Set to End 27-Year Hiatus with Dominant Lead in Delhi Elections
BJP leader Radhika Khera expresses confidence in her party's victory in the Delhi elections, with early trends indicating a significant lead. The BJP is on track to secure a majority, ending a 27-year absence from power in the capital, as party figures celebrate the results.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the verge of a historic comeback in Delhi, as early election trends reveal the party leading in 47 of the 70 assembly seats. BJP leader Radhika Khera expressed optimism, stating that the 'lotus will bloom' in the national capital after a 27-year gap.
BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Atul Garg echoed this confidence, predicting the party will secure over 50% of the votes. Celebrations commenced at the BJP's New Delhi office, where leaders convened, buoyed by the apparent trajectory of election results favoring their governance.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva attributed the anticipated victory to a preference for Prime Minister Modi's governance model over that of the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sachdeva criticized AAP's handling of issues like sanitation and infrastructure, praising the electorate's choice for 'good governance'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
