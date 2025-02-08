Left Menu

BJP Set to End 27-Year Hiatus with Dominant Lead in Delhi Elections

BJP leader Radhika Khera expresses confidence in her party's victory in the Delhi elections, with early trends indicating a significant lead. The BJP is on track to secure a majority, ending a 27-year absence from power in the capital, as party figures celebrate the results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:52 IST
BJP Set to End 27-Year Hiatus with Dominant Lead in Delhi Elections
BJP MP Atul Garg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the verge of a historic comeback in Delhi, as early election trends reveal the party leading in 47 of the 70 assembly seats. BJP leader Radhika Khera expressed optimism, stating that the 'lotus will bloom' in the national capital after a 27-year gap.

BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Atul Garg echoed this confidence, predicting the party will secure over 50% of the votes. Celebrations commenced at the BJP's New Delhi office, where leaders convened, buoyed by the apparent trajectory of election results favoring their governance.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva attributed the anticipated victory to a preference for Prime Minister Modi's governance model over that of the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sachdeva criticized AAP's handling of issues like sanitation and infrastructure, praising the electorate's choice for 'good governance'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025