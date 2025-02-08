RBI's Dynamic Approach to Liquidity Management

India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is committed to an agile response in catering to the liquidity demands within the banking system, Governor Sanjay Malhotra informed reporters on Saturday.

Governor Malhotra emphasized a vigilant and adaptable approach to the banking system's requirements, ensuring the provision of both transient and durable liquidity. This stance comes amid efforts by the RBI to manage excess volatility in the rupee without targeting a specific price band.

On Friday, the RBI took a significant step by reducing its key interest rate for the first time in nearly five years, signaling an effort to support the economy while maintaining monetary stability.

