Left Menu

Heartfelt Reunion: The Long-Awaited Return of Eli Sharabi

Eli Sharabi's family and community celebrate his long-awaited release after being held hostage during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. His son Almog experiences joy upon learning about his father's return, though the reunion's reality hits only upon seeing him. The community welcomes Sharabi with enthusiasm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:04 IST
Heartfelt Reunion: The Long-Awaited Return of Eli Sharabi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a heartwarming development, Eli Sharabi has been released after being held hostage following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. His family, particularly his 3-year-old son Almog, is overjoyed to hear the news.

Michael Levy, Sharabi's brother, fondly recalled telling his nephew that they had found his father, sparking a rare moment of happiness in the child. The emotional revelation aired on Israeli Channel 12, encapsulating a moment of relief and joy for the family.

Gathering in a Tel Aviv home, Sharabi's family anxiously awaited his arrival, celebrating with jumps and cheers. The local Kibbutz Beeri community also prepared to welcome Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami, another hostage, back with flags and posters, marking a joyous moment for all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025