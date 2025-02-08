Heartfelt Reunion: The Long-Awaited Return of Eli Sharabi
Eli Sharabi's family and community celebrate his long-awaited release after being held hostage during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. His son Almog experiences joy upon learning about his father's return, though the reunion's reality hits only upon seeing him. The community welcomes Sharabi with enthusiasm.
In a heartwarming development, Eli Sharabi has been released after being held hostage following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. His family, particularly his 3-year-old son Almog, is overjoyed to hear the news.
Michael Levy, Sharabi's brother, fondly recalled telling his nephew that they had found his father, sparking a rare moment of happiness in the child. The emotional revelation aired on Israeli Channel 12, encapsulating a moment of relief and joy for the family.
Gathering in a Tel Aviv home, Sharabi's family anxiously awaited his arrival, celebrating with jumps and cheers. The local Kibbutz Beeri community also prepared to welcome Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami, another hostage, back with flags and posters, marking a joyous moment for all involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
