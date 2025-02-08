PM Modi Targets AAP in Landmark BJP Victory Amid Anti-Corruption Pledge

In a charged address at the BJP headquarters following a decisive victory in the Delhi assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), targeting its leaders over corruption allegations. Modi vowed to investigate these claims, promising that any misappropriated funds would be returned.

Referring to the AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Modi criticized their claims of honesty while they now face serious corruption charges. Despite some leaders being released on bail, Modi thanked Delhi voters for their overwhelming support, promising to transform it into development and progress for the capital.

The BJP's triumph, with 47 declared seats, was described by Modi as a historic mandate against the 'AAP-da'. Parvesh Verma, a prominent winner in the elections, echoed Modi's sentiments and highlighted the party's commitment to eradicate corruption and transform Delhi under BJP governance. Priorities include women's welfare, setting up a Special Investigation Team, and urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)