BJP's Resounding Victory Marks 'Wound' on AAP's Governance, Says NDMC Vice Chairman

BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal celebrates BJP's resounding victory in the Delhi assembly elections, claiming it a repercussion of AAP's alleged corruption under Arvind Kejriwal. With a strong public mandate, BJP gears up to govern Delhi after 27 years, promising adherence to PM Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:22 IST
Vice chairman of NDMC and BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal delivered a stinging rebuke to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the wake of the BJP's triumph in the Delhi assembly elections. Chahal described the victory as a "wound" on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's purported corruption.

Speaking to ANI, Chahal emphasized the massive support for BJP as a testament to the public's denunciation of AAP. He asserted, "Arvind Kejriwal said he is in the public's court, but the public has spoken - they have judged him to be corrupt, along with other AAP leaders."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed Chahal's sentiments, attributing the victory to the BJP's track record of good governance. With 48 seats secured in the 70-member assembly, BJP is set to lead the National Capital Territory of Delhi for the first time in nearly three decades, promising to uplift the quality of life in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

