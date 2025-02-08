Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Delhi: A Decisive Shift in Power

The BJP has secured a comfortable majority in Delhi's assembly election, ending the Aam Aadmi Party's decade-long rule. With Kailash Gahlot lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the party won 48 of 70 seats. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accepted the results, promising a constructive role in opposition.

08-02-2025
Bharatiya Janata Party winner from Bijwasan Assembly seat, Kailash Gahlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, ending the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) ten-year governance in the national capital. BJP candidate Kailash Gahlot emphasized the public's repudiation of what he termed 'politics of lies.' The party secured 48 of the 70 available seats, according to the latest data from the Election Commission.

Hailing the victory as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Gahlot stated, "This win underscores a rejection of false politics by Delhi's citizens." A former cabinet minister in the AAP-led government, Gahlot had resigned and joined BJP in late 2024. Meanwhile, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat, signaling his party's shift to the opposition with 22 seats.

Despite the electoral setback, Kejriwal expressed pride in AAP's contributions to health, education, and infrastructure over the past decade. He reassured constituents of the party's commitment to serving the public and playing a constructive opposition role, emphasizing that power was never AAP's primary motive but rather, a medium to serve the people.

