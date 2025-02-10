Rolls-Royce Doubles Down on India's Defence Sector: A Strategic Sourcing Surge

In a move aimed at reinforcing its role in India's defence sector, Rolls-Royce has announced plans to double its supply chain sourcing from the country within the next five years.

This expansion will see an increase in the procurement of intricate components for advanced aerospace engines and other propulsion systems, according to the company's statement.

The initiative aligns with India's 'Make in India' vision, bolstering local manufacturing capabilities while creating opportunities for future co-production and technology advancement in defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)