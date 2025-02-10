Left Menu

Rolls-Royce Doubles Down on India's Defence Sector: A Strategic Sourcing Surge

Aerospace giant Rolls-Royce plans to double its supply chain sourcing from India in the next five years, focusing on complex aerospace engine parts. The initiative supports India's 'Make in India' vision and strengthens its manufacturing capabilities as a strategic partner in global defence technology advancements.

In a move aimed at reinforcing its role in India's defence sector, Rolls-Royce has announced plans to double its supply chain sourcing from the country within the next five years.

This expansion will see an increase in the procurement of intricate components for advanced aerospace engines and other propulsion systems, according to the company's statement.

The initiative aligns with India's 'Make in India' vision, bolstering local manufacturing capabilities while creating opportunities for future co-production and technology advancement in defence.

